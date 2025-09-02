Jump Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. $CASH

Jump Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,055 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pathward Financial by 37.0% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,107 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Pathward Financial by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pathward Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $79.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.72. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $62.79 and a one year high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $195.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.80 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 22.16%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.65%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Pathward Financial from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

