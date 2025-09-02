Jump Financial LLC Sells 2,087 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

Jump Financial LLC lowered its stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 76.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in McKesson by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 346,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,685,000 after buying an additional 33,622 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in McKesson by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on McKesson from $766.00 to $772.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $725.10.

In other news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total value of $218,347.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,031.19. This represents a 33.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.09, for a total value of $13,716,411.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,884.48. This represents a 41.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,930 shares of company stock valued at $44,112,466 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $686.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. McKesson Corporation has a 1-year low of $464.42 and a 1-year high of $737.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $701.72 and its 200-day moving average is $689.22.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $97.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 11.32%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

