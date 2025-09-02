Jump Financial LLC Sells 3,203 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

Jump Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Generac by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 561,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,106,000 after purchasing an additional 45,467 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $3,873,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 42,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 17,731 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 24,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Generac and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.56.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $712,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 562,966 shares in the company, valued at $80,166,358.40. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNRC opened at $185.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.50 and a 12-month high of $203.25.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.32. Generac had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 7.91%.The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

