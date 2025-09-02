Jump Financial LLC Sells 513 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

Jump Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,867,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $178,686,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,262,619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $120,795,000 after buying an additional 80,653 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 19.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,138,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,897,000 after acquiring an additional 181,568 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 640,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,250,000 after purchasing an additional 133,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 542,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,896,000 after buying an additional 11,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALSN shares. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Allison Transmission from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $98.38.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $87.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.73. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $80.39 and a one year high of $122.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 45.56% and a net margin of 23.81%.The company had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Allison Transmission has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

