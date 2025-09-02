Jump Financial LLC Takes $416,000 Position in H&R Block, Inc. $HRB

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 7.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 976,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,637,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:HRB opened at $50.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.00 and a 12 month high of $64.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.50.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 191.38%. H&R Block’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on HRB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on H&R Block from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research cut H&R Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on H&R Block from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

