Jump Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Regions Financial Corporation $RF

Jump Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 83.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,955 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 96,757 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,211,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $960,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,512 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,092,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,645,000 after buying an additional 1,909,162 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,990,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521,772 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,369,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,373,000 after acquiring an additional 931,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,384,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,673,000 after acquiring an additional 757,946 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Regions Financial stock opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regions Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 21.81%.Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on RF. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regions Financial

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $750,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 90,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,784.15. This trade represents a 24.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger W. Jenkins acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,920.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,638.84. This trade represents a 167.86% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.