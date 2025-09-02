Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Stock Price Up 22.5% – Here’s Why

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 22.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 870.50 ($11.79) and last traded at GBX 866 ($11.73). Approximately 1,323,183 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 259% from the average daily volume of 368,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 707 ($9.58).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KNOS shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,070 price target on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,070.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3,037.01, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 721.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 720.47.

Kainos Group plc engages in the provision of digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for transforming service delivery in public, commercial, and healthcare sectors.

