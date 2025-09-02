KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI) Trading Up 5.9% – Still a Buy?

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.84 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.79 ($0.01). 228,671,734 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 388% from the average session volume of 46,854,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

Get KEFI Gold and Copper alerts:

KEFI Gold and Copper Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £76.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -917.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45.

KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The company reported GBX (0.09) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KEFI Gold and Copper Plc will post -10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in the Arabian-Nubian Shield. The company primarily focuses on developing the Tulu Kapi Gold Project located in Ethiopia. It also explores for precious and base metals, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Kefi Minerals Plc and changed its name to KEFI Gold and Copper Plc in August 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KEFI Gold and Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEFI Gold and Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.