Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in The Campbell’s Company $CPB

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 48.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,891 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 923.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell’s in the first quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Campbell’s in the first quarter worth $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Campbell’s in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell’s in the first quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CPB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Campbell’s in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

Campbell’s Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:CPB opened at $31.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.05. The Campbell’s Company has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $52.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Campbell’s had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Campbell’s Profile

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

