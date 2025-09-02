Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SRH Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 95.0% in the first quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 363.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 32.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,847.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALSN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $98.38.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of ALSN opened at $87.35 on Tuesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.39 and a 12-month high of $122.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.73.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 45.56% and a net margin of 23.81%.The firm had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Allison Transmission has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

