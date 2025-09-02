Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $960,000 Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 627.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group set a $119.00 price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $108.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.68. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 12 month low of $98.95 and a 12 month high of $190.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 73.05% and a net margin of 8.70%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-6.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

