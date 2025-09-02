Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Revvity Inc. $RVTY

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 128.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Revvity were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Revvity by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Revvity by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Revvity by 25.3% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on RVTY. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Revvity from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Revvity in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Revvity from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.07.

Revvity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RVTY opened at $90.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Revvity Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.12 and a 1 year high of $129.50.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $720.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.26 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.19%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Revvity has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-4.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Revvity’s payout ratio is 11.86%.

Revvity Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

