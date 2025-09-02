Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 182.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku stock opened at $96.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.03. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.43 and a 1 year high of $104.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.90, a PEG ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 2.05.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.23. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Roku has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROKU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.96.

In other news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 3,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $285,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,834.75. This represents a 39.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $2,241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,466.92. The trade was a 67.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 324,873 shares of company stock valued at $29,745,042. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

