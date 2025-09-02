Knife River Corporation $KNF Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,684 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Knife River were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Knife River in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Knife River in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Knife River by 31,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Knife River by 501.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KNF opened at $81.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Knife River Corporation has a 12-month low of $73.91 and a 12-month high of $108.83. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.63.

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.38). Knife River had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $833.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Knife River’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Knife River has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Knife River Corporation will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KNF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Knife River in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Knife River from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Knife River from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

