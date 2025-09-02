Kohl’s Corporation $KSS Shares Purchased by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kohl’s by 40.0% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth approximately $409,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Kohl’s by 37.0% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 197,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 53,518 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Kohl’s by 313.1% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 142,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 107,831 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KSS opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.74. Kohl’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 1.31%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Kohl’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.800 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s Corporation will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KSS. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $12.46.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

