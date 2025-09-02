Korro Bio, Inc. $KRRO Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,273 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.33% of Korro Bio worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Korro Bio by 320.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Korro Bio during the first quarter worth $1,470,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Korro Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Korro Bio by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Korro Bio by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korro Bio Stock Performance

Shares of KRRO stock opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.96. The stock has a market cap of $216.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.66. Korro Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $98.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Korro Bio ( NASDAQ:KRRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.54) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Korro Bio, Inc. will post -9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KRRO. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Korro Bio in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Korro Bio from $155.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Korro Bio from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Korro Bio from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.83.

About Korro Bio

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

