Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.8% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $65.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 658.47 and a beta of 1.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $72.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.57.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.20%.The firm had revenue of $351.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $74.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.64.

In related news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 2,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total transaction of $101,283.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 67,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,722.56. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 5,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 313,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,397,587.70. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,419 shares of company stock valued at $3,242,534 in the last ninety days. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

