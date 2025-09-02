Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS Holdings Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,158 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 6,457 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 0.1%

LVS stock opened at $57.65 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.18 and a 12 month high of $58.05. The firm has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 55.37%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. Argus raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

