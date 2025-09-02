Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LDOS. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 3,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 704,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,012,000 after purchasing an additional 684,272 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,336,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $315,250,000 after buying an additional 536,452 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,001,000 after buying an additional 402,454 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,665,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 262.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 459,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,005,000 after buying an additional 332,882 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $168,913.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,095.24. The trade was a 4.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total value of $356,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,892.85. This trade represents a 16.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,478 shares of company stock worth $1,852,525. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leidos Price Performance

LDOS stock opened at $180.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.62 and a 52-week high of $202.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.43. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.58. Leidos had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 8.22%.The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.150-11.450 EPS. Analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 15.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on LDOS. Stifel Nicolaus set a $178.00 target price on Leidos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Leidos from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Baird R W downgraded Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.46.

About Leidos

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

