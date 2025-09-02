Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 63.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,674 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Lumentum during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Lumentum by 164.4% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 103.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 2,235.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Lumentum by 132.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Vincent Retort sold 22,719 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,499,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 121,747 shares in the company, valued at $13,392,170. The trade was a 15.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,526 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total value of $314,209.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 77,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,588,851.93. This represents a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,909 shares of company stock worth $9,419,867 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $132.81 on Tuesday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $137.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 577.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.93.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.57%.The firm had revenue of $480.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.100 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LITE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Lumentum from $75.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America raised Lumentum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Lumentum from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.86.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

