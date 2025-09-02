Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp $MGY Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,057 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $1,273,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 94,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 641,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,208,000 after purchasing an additional 161,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $318.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.58 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 27.57%.The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. William Blair started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

