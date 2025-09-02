Matador Resources Company $MTDR Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,745 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $885,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Matador Resources by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 23,302 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 12,642 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,027.50. This represents a 30.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Matador Resources stock opened at $50.36 on Tuesday. Matador Resources Company has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $64.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.49.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The energy company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Matador Resources had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $895.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTDR. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

View Our Latest Report on MTDR

About Matador Resources

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.