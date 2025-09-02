MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 135,638 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 368,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,638 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 150.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 215,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 129,574 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $540,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 3,091.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,021,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after buying an additional 989,952 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,943 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth $813,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDE. National Bank Financial raised Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research raised Coeur Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $12.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.79.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

CDE opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.19. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $13.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $480.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.40 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coeur Mining news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $92,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 143,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,741.34. This represents a 5.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aoife Mcgrath sold 8,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $93,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 203,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,787.42. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,619 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,112 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

