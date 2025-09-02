MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 1,546 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LITE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 103.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 3.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lumentum

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total transaction of $314,209.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,588,851.93. This represents a 3.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 4,507 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $526,778.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 33,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,389.20. This represents a 11.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,909 shares of company stock valued at $9,419,867 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lumentum Price Performance

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $132.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.04 and its 200 day moving average is $81.93. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $137.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 577.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $480.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.27 million. Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.57%.The company’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Lumentum has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LITE shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.86.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

