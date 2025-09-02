MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Weatherford International PLC $WFRD

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Weatherford International by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,050,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,104,000 after purchasing an additional 347,584 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,485,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,562,000 after buying an additional 29,840 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Weatherford International by 13.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,474,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,940,000 after acquiring an additional 171,124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 67.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,201,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,343,000 after acquiring an additional 482,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,041,000 after acquiring an additional 318,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFRD stock opened at $63.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.18 and its 200 day moving average is $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.78. Weatherford International PLC has a twelve month low of $36.74 and a twelve month high of $106.47.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 34.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Weatherford International PLC will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.48%.

WFRD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Weatherford International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Melius started coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Weatherford International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $69.00) on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.70.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

