MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. $TENB

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 115.4% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 743.3% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Tenable by 19.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

TENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Tenable from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Tenable from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Tenable from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.06.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $30.92 on Tuesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -83.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.28.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 4.74%.The firm had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Tenable has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.530 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.360-0.370 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Barron Anschutz sold 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $38,145.25. Following the sale, the insider owned 59,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,261.25. This represents a 2.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 29,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $883,179.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 358,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,858,207.25. This trade represents a 7.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,537 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

