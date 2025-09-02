MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. $ESE

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,089 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESE. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 41,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 18,666 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 91.5% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 6,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the first quarter valued at $30,882,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $201.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 1.25. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.30 and a 52-week high of $205.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $296.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.23 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 10.37%.ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. ESCO Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.900 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.040-2.190 EPS. Analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.21%.

ESE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on ESCO Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

