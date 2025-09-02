MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Geo Group Inc (The) $GEO

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Geo Group were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Geo Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geo Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Geo Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Geo Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Geo Group by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 6,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Geo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Geo Group Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of GEO stock opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. Geo Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.04.

Geo Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Geo Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 3.69%.The firm had revenue of $636.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Geo Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Geo Group Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Geo Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jones Trading dropped their price target on Geo Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Geo Group in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Geo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Geo Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEO

Geo Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Geo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.