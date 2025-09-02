MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. $MKTX

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in MarketAxess by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 13.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $217.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Argus raised MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.09.

MKTX stock opened at $183.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.04. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.15 and a 12 month high of $296.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.88.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $219.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.05 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.18%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

