MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. $CVCO

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,679 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVCO. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVCO shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.50.

In related news, Director Richard A. Kerley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.55, for a total value of $240,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,062.95. This represents a 6.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.68, for a total value of $156,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,358.32. The trade was a 21.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,749. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries stock opened at $530.49 on Tuesday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $390.46 and a 12-month high of $549.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $455.24 and a 200 day moving average of $476.37.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $556.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.97 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 18.52%. On average, analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 EPS for the current year.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

