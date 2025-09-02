MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. $THO

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,509 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Thor Industries worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $407,606,000 after buying an additional 326,584 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in Thor Industries by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 3,482,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,951 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,959,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,364,000 after acquiring an additional 29,012 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,065,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,760,000 after acquiring an additional 65,531 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Thor Industries by 6.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 999,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,796,000 after acquiring an additional 60,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Thor Industries

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.40 per share, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 136,400 shares in the company, valued at $11,648,560. This trade represents a 2.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $109.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.83. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.15 and a twelve month high of $118.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.32%.Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Thor Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.300-4.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thor Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 47.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Roth Capital set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Thor Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Thor Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Thor Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on THO

Thor Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.