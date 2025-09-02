MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in NewMarket Corporation $NEU

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 54,160.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 103,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,398,000 after acquiring an additional 102,904 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in NewMarket by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,545,000 after purchasing an additional 57,403 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NewMarket in the 1st quarter valued at $19,348,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in NewMarket by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,350,000 after purchasing an additional 15,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in NewMarket by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,300,000 after purchasing an additional 15,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $826.87 on Tuesday. NewMarket Corporation has a 52-week low of $480.00 and a 52-week high of $829.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $739.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $642.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.84 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 17.28%.The business had revenue of $698.51 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is presently 21.80%.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

