MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.08 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. $WBA

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,262 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,646 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,928 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 135.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

WBA stock opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.28.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $38.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

