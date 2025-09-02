MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aercap were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aercap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Aercap by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aercap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aercap by 42.2% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Aercap by 9.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AER shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aercap from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Aercap from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Aercap from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aercap currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.57.

Aercap stock opened at $123.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.57 and its 200-day moving average is $108.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.45. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $124.48.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Aercap had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 36.93%.Aercap’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.600-11.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio is 6.72%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

