MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. $CALM

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CALM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 388.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ CALM opened at $115.64 on Tuesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.22 and a 1-year high of $126.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.96.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $7.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.03 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 54.81% and a net margin of 28.63%.Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $3.46 per share. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $13.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CALM shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

