MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in Ferrovial SE $FER

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrovial were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Ferrovial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Ferrovial in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrovial during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrovial by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ferrovial in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Ferrovial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Ferrovial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ferrovial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NASDAQ:FER opened at $54.83 on Tuesday. Ferrovial SE has a twelve month low of $37.93 and a twelve month high of $56.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.37.

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

