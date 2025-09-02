MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in Visteon Corporation $VC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Visteon worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 286.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Visteon by 558.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Visteon by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Visteon during the first quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $123.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Visteon Corporation has a 12 month low of $65.10 and a 12 month high of $128.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Visteon Announces Dividend

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.12 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.61%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Visteon has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visteon Corporation will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Visteon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visteon news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 18,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,560. The trade was a 9.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $524,305.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,519.76. This represents a 60.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,595. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Visteon in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Baird R W raised Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Visteon from $106.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Cfra Research downgraded Visteon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Featured Articles

