MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in LivaNova PLC $LIVN

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of LivaNova worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in LivaNova by 2,299.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 214,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 128,200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in LivaNova by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in LivaNova by 146.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 472,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,573,000 after purchasing an additional 280,718 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $56.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 0.96. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $32.48 and a 12-month high of $57.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 14.57% and a negative net margin of 16.13%.The company had revenue of $352.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIVN. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded LivaNova from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on LivaNova from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.71.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

