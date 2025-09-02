MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. $FELE

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Franklin Electric worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 168.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FELE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Franklin Electric stock opened at $97.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.87 and a 12-month high of $111.94.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $587.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.61 million. Franklin Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.950-4.250 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.39%.

Franklin Electric declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to repurchase 1,200,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 10,036 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total value of $983,829.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,003.13. This trade represents a 55.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Wathen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $2,066,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Franklin Electric

(Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.