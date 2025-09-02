MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in SL Green Realty Corporation $SLG

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLG. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Trading Down 0.0%

SLG opened at $56.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.30 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SL Green Realty Corporation has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $82.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.21.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $147.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.24 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 2.21%.The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. SL Green Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.650-5.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corporation will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a yield of 543.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -572.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $151,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,791.57. This represents a 72.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank raised SL Green Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $69.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Profile

(Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.