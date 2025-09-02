MetLife Investment Management LLC Invests $2.35 Million in Core Natural Resources, Inc. $CNR

MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,464 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Core Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Core Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Core Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Core Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNR opened at $74.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.88. Core Natural Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $134.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Core Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($2.01). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Core Natural Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 56.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Core Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.35%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNR. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Core Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. B. Riley cut their price target on Core Natural Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Core Natural Resources from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

