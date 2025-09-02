MetLife Investment Management LLC Invests $2.37 Million in Greenfire Resources Ltd. $GFR

MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GFR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 403,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Greenfire Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Greenfire Resources by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenfire Resources in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Greenfire Resources during the first quarter worth $103,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Greenfire Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Greenfire Resources by 523.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 20,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Greenfire Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE GFR opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.29. Greenfire Resources Ltd. has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $8.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. Greenfire Resources had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 24.62%.

Greenfire Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company operates the Tier-1 oil sands assets located in Western Canada. It utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction technology, a situ thermal oil recovery process to recover diluted and non- diluted bitumen.

