MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. $PTCT

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 545.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 84.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $124,441.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 71,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,163.20. The trade was a 3.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 10,739 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $555,635.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 337,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,476,064.58. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTCT. Bank of America decreased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.15.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

PTCT stock opened at $49.33 on Tuesday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $58.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.02.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.24. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 106.31% and a net margin of 35.65%.The company had revenue of $178.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. PTC Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Featured Stories

