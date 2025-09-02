MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. $HRI

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Herc worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,163,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $424,726,000 after purchasing an additional 96,329 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Herc by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,986,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $400,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,244 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Herc by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 933,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,302,000 after acquiring an additional 120,938 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Herc by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 825,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,796,000 after acquiring an additional 92,019 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Herc by 27.7% during the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 535,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,912,000 after acquiring an additional 116,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

HRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Herc from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Herc from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.60.

HRI stock opened at $130.74 on Tuesday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.18 and a fifty-two week high of $246.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.23 million. Herc had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 0.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 325.58%.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

