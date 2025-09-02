MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Hasbro, Inc. $HAS

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Hasbro by 130.0% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Hasbro by 93.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 299.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Hasbro from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Hasbro from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.42.

Hasbro Stock Down 0.5%

HAS opened at $81.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.59. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $82.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.52. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 64.49% and a negative net margin of 13.37%.The firm had revenue of $980.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -68.97%.

Insider Activity

In other Hasbro news, insider Timothy J. Kilpin sold 8,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $696,882.08. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 44,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,873.44. This trade represents a 16.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks sold 27,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $2,193,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,719,030.12. This represents a 10.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock worth $2,970,828 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

