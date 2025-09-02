MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. $VRNS

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,953,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,807,000 after purchasing an additional 431,306 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,604,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,904,000 after buying an additional 205,781 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,542,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,376,000 after acquiring an additional 529,182 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 1,482,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,964,000 after acquiring an additional 343,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,380,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,322,000 after purchasing an additional 541,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $619,112.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 417,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,853,596.41. This represents a 2.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $165,240.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 128,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,923.28. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,994 shares of company stock valued at $6,408,369. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.47.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $59.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $60.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.45.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.80 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 17.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.180 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.070-0.080 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

