MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,069 Shares of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. $BCC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,258 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Boise Cascade worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 502.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 120.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 338.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

BCC stock opened at $86.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Boise Cascade, L.L.C. has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $155.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.05). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 4.00%.The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade, L.L.C. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 12.33%.

Insider Activity at Boise Cascade

In other news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $149,634.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,841.99. This trade represents a 5.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joanna L. Barney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $87,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,776.96. The trade was a 7.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,015 shares of company stock worth $602,929 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Boise Cascade from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Boise Cascade from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.83.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

