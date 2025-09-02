MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,355 Shares of Hormel Foods Corporation $HRL

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 183.8% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 18.5% during the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 34.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

NYSE HRL opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods Corporation has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $33.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Hormel Foods has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

HRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HRL

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.