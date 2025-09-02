MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 16,676 Shares of Stellantis N.V. $STLA

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,676 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth about $1,151,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,461,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,076,000 after purchasing an additional 558,758 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,769,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STLA. Bank of America lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $11.75 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.25 to $13.20 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Zacks Research lowered Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $12.74.

Shares of NYSE:STLA opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Stellantis N.V. has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

