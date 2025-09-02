MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 191 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 269.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $5,679,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at about $14,924,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $270.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.07. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.88 and a 12 month high of $293.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.40.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 40.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

